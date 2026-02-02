Guirassy scores brace as Dortmund fight back to clinch 3-2 win over Heidenheim

Feb 1 : Serhou Guirassy struck twice in less than two minutes as Borussia Dortmund fought back from a goal down to get a 3-2 home win over the Bundesliga's bottom side Heidenheim on Sunday and reduce the gap with leaders Bayern Munich to six points.

Dortmund extended their unbeaten streak to 13 league games as Heidenheim, left to rue the chances they missed late in the game, fell five points below the relegation play-off spot.

A disciplined Heidenheim had started the game well, sitting back and looking for chances to counter-attack as Diant Ramaj, on loan from Dortmund, kept out attempts from Guirassy and Daniel Svensson to deny his parent club an early lead.

Guirassy could have put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute when he got hold of a through ball from Julian Brandt and chipped the ball over an onrushing Ramaj, but the ball came off the crossbar.

Dortmund finally broke through in the 44th minute when Ramaj spilled the ball and Waldemar Anton stretched his leg out for a right-footed finish from close range.

But Heidenheim equalised on the stroke of halftime, with Mathias Honsak charging in from the left to find Julian Niehues, who scored in his second attempt after his initial shot was blocked.

Heidenheim struck again just three minutes into the second half, as Niehues's right-footed shot from outside the box brushed Svensson's knee and soared past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into the net, putting the visitors 2-1 ahead.

The bottom side could have scored a third 10 minutes later but Marvin Pieringer headed over the bar from close range as Dortmund fans loudly chanted to back their team, pushing for a turnaround.

The equaliser came another 10 minutes later, when Niklas Dorsch's hand brushed the ball in the penalty box and Guirassy made no mistake from the spot.

Guinea international Guirassy completed his brace in the very next minute, shooting past Ramaj from Maximilian Beier's cross.

The 29-year-old had the opportunity to complete his hat-trick when he was brought down in the box late in the game, but could only manage to hit the spot-kick over the bar.

Heidenheim desperately fought for a late equaliser but Arijon Ibrahimovic and Mikkel Kaufmann failed to score from close range in added time, allowing Dortmund to clinch their fourth straight league win.

Heidenheim host Hamburg SV on Saturday when Dortmund, unbeaten in the league since October, will visit Wolfsburg.