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Guler to lead Turkey on World Cup return against Australia
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Guler to lead Turkey on World Cup return against Australia

Guler to lead Turkey on World Cup return against Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Australia v Turkey - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 13, 2026 Turkey's Arda Guler arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Guler to lead Turkey on World Cup return against Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Australia v Turkey - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 13, 2026 Turkey's Arda Guler arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
14 Jun 2026 10:49AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2026 10:58AM)
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VANCOUVER, June 13 : Arda Guler will take on the role of playmaker for Turkey as they return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence when they face Australia in their opening Group D match at BC Place on Saturday. 

• Arda Guler starts in the number 10 role

• Merih Demiral will anchor the Turkish defence

• Baris Alper Yimaz will start on the left for Turkey

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• Australia coach Tony Popovic has chosen Patrick Beach to start in goal ahead of Mathew Ryan

• Australia forward Mohamed Toure has recovered from illness and will lead the line

• Toure will be joined up front by the speedy Nestory Irankunda

Australia: Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Jacob Italiano, Jordan Bos, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler; Mohamed Toure, Nestory Irankunda

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yusek; Kerim Akturkoglu, Adra Guler, Baris Alper Yimaz

 

 

Source: Reuters

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