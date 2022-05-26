Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gulf airlines to lay on World Cup shuttle flights, says Qatar Airways
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gulf airlines to lay on World Cup shuttle flights, says Qatar Airways

Gulf airlines to lay on World Cup shuttle flights, says Qatar Airways

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Qatar Airways is seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

26 May 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 05:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA :Qatar Airways said on Thursday fellow Gulf Arab airlines would operate more than 160 daily shuttle flights to Qatar during this year's soccer World Cup, allowing fans to fly in from nearby cities before a game and return at the end of the day.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker told a news conference that United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline flydubai, Oman Air, Kuwait Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) would operate shuttle flights and that the UAE's Etihad and Air Arabia may also join the scheme.

The shuttle flights would alleviate logistical, accommodation and policing pressure on tiny Qatar and allow neighbouring Gulf states to benefit from November's World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

Qatar hopes the tournament will attract roughly 1.2 million visitors, or almost half of the conservative country's population.

Flydubai will operate up to 60 daily flights from Dubai, the region's tourism hub, carrying up to 2,500 fans, Baker said, while Oman Air will run up to 48 daily flights from Muscat carrying up to 3,400 fans.

Saudia will operate up to 40 daily flights carrying up to 5,000 fans from Riyadh and Jeddah. Kuwait Airways will run up to 20 flights a day carrying up to 1,700 fans.

Games will be at eight stadiums clustered around Doha, the only major city in Qatar, which is roughly the size of Jamaica and the smallest state to have hosted soccer's biggest event.

Shuttle flights will allow overseas ticket holders to dodge expensive and limited in Qatar by staying in other Gulf cities.

The arrangement could also boost Qatar's ties with its neighbours following the resolution early last year of a political row that had seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt boycott Doha for over three years.

This is "a way to improve the relations with its neighbours," said Danyel Reiche, visiting professor at Georgetown and co-author of a book on Qatar's hosting of the World Cup.

(Reporting Andrew Mills and by Maher ChmaytelliWriting by Andrew Mills and Ghaida GhantousEditing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us