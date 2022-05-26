Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gulf Arab airlines to 'join hands' during World Cup -Qatar Airways
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gulf Arab airlines to 'join hands' during World Cup -Qatar Airways

Gulf Arab airlines to 'join hands' during World Cup -Qatar Airways

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Qatar Airways is seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

26 May 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 04:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Gulf Arab airlines plan to "join hands" to organise a "match day shuttle" service to Qatar during the soccer World Cup, according to an announcement by Qatar Airways on Twitter and a display at a venue of a news conference planned by the company in Doha.

"We're joining hands with key Gulf Cooperation Council carriers as part of the commitment to make the 1st-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East a truly special one," said Qatar Airways on Twitter.

The display at the news conference featured the logos of Oman Air, Kuwait Airways, Saudia and FlyDubai.

(Reporting Andrew Mills and by Maher Chmaytelli)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us