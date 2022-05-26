Gulf Arab airlines to 'join hands' during World Cup -Qatar Airways

Gulf Arab airlines plan to "join hands" to organise a "match day shuttle" service to Qatar during the soccer World Cup, according to an announcement by Qatar Airways on Twitter and a display at a venue of a news conference planned by the company in Doha.

"We're joining hands with key Gulf Cooperation Council carriers as part of the commitment to make the 1st-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East a truly special one," said Qatar Airways on Twitter.

The display at the news conference featured the logos of Oman Air, Kuwait Airways, Saudia and FlyDubai.

(Reporting Andrew Mills and by Maher Chmaytelli)