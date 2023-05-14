Gundogan stars as relentless Man City move clear at the top

LIVERPOOL, England: Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday (May 14) as they moved four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League table with an 11th consecutive victory.

With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side have 85 points and have a match in hand on Arsenal who play Brighton & Hove Albion later. Everton remained deep in trouble, just above the relegation zone in 17th place with 32 points.

Guardiola crossed the Goodison Park pitch to the raucous City fans and held up two fingers to denote the number of wins they need to clinch the title.

"From minute one we took the game in our hands," the Spaniard told the BBC. "It was a brilliant performance at the end of a season. We need two more victories to be champions.

"We controlled the game. We were patient and attacked the spaces. Gundogan arriving in the box is amazing. Really really important."

Gundogan netted in the 37th minute when he brought down Riyad Mahrez's cross in a crowd of Everton defenders and with his back to goal flicked a blind shot past keeper Jordan Pickford. Haaland headed in Gundogan's cross two minutes later to extend his single-season Premier League scoring record to 36 goals.

Gundogan extended City's lead soon after halftime with a curling free kick that sailed over Everton's wall into the net.

City, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Everton at the Etihad Stadium this season, have won seven in a row at Goodison Park.

The champions created several scoring chances in the first half including two quick corners that failed to produce shots before they were rewarded for their hard work.

Haaland had a late chance at a second goal but sent his spectacular bicycle kick wide.

Everton also had opportunities. James Tarkowski struck the crossbar and Mason Holgate sent a close-range shot just wide, burying his face with his hands in frustration.

Guardiola's team, who are also seeking their first Champions League title and have reached the FA Cup final, have a quick turnaround before they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The teams drew 1-1 draw in Madrid last week.