Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Guptill, Chapman propel New Zealand to 164 against India in first T20
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Guptill, Chapman propel New Zealand to 164 against India in first T20

Guptill, Chapman propel New Zealand to 164 against India in first T20

Martin Guptill was part of the New Zealand side who lost to Australia in the World Cup final last weekend

18 Nov 2021 12:17AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 12:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAIPUR: Half-centuries by Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman helped New Zealand set India 165 to win in the first game of a three-match T20 international series in Jaipur on Wednesday (Nov 17).

New India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked the visitors to bat, with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar striking in the first over by clean bowling Daryl Mitchell for a duck in front of a packed crowd.

But a 109-run second-wicket partnership between Guptill and Chapman guided the visitors to a challenging total of 164 for six.

Chapman scored a brisk 63 in 50 balls but fell to Ravichandran Ashwin as he tried to hit the off-spinner over the leg-side boundary. Ashwin also dismissed Glenn Phillips, lbw, in the same over for nought.

But Guptill continued with his lively innings, smashing four sixes and three fours in his 70 off 42 balls.

He was caught at deep mid-wicket trying to hit spinner Deepak Chahar for six.

Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert tried to accelerate but was caught off Kumar for 12.

Kumar finished with figures of 2-24 while Chahar and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us