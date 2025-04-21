Gusto injury sours Chelsea's comeback win over Fulham

Chelsea's thrilling 2-1 comeback win over neighbours Fulham in a Premier League meeting at Craven Cottage on Sunday came at a cost, with manager Enzo Maresca confirming that defender Malo Gusto had suffered a muscle injury.

The visitors struggled in the opening 45 minutes but came to life after Maresca brought on Gusto at halftime, with substitute Tyrique George and winger Pedro Neto scoring late goals to move Chelsea up to fifth in the Premier League standings.

French international Gusto went down clutching his hamstring in the 89th minute of the win and was replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo.

"Unfortunately it's not a good one for Malo, a muscle problem. You can see against Ipswich Town last week, in the second half he was playing and changed the game," Maresca told reporters.

"Today he was on the pitch and changed the game, Malo is so important for us and unfortunately it looks like a muscle injury."

Chelsea's win reignited their bid to return to the Champions League after two dismal seasons and helped them end an eight-game run without an away win.

However, Maresca said the victory had not changed his view of Chelsea's season, adding: "I said three or four days ago and I will repeat: Chelsea, the last two years have never been in a Champions League spot and this time we spent all season there.

"So today's win doesn't change my view. It's already a good season and can become very good if we finish in a Champions League spot no doubt. But for sure today was an important win."

Maresca, who has drawn the ire of supporters in recent weeks, headed into the dressing room almost immediately after the final whistle while the players were celebrating on the pitch.

Asked about cutting short his celebrations, the Italian said: "I was very happy, first of all because it's a nice feeling to win the game at the end.

"But I think it was a moment for the players, because they deserve to share that moment with the fans. So this is the reason why I left the pitch immediately. And when we scored the second, I celebrated and they gave me a yellow card.

"But for sure, I think it was nice for the players and for the fans to share that moment, it's important and I said already many times, the players need to feel the support."

Chelsea next host Everton in a Premier League clash on Saturday, before travelling to Sweden to take on Djurgardens in the first leg of a Conference League semi-final on May 1.