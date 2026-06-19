Gusto ready to show he deserves France starting spot

BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 18 : Despite France's well-established pecking order, a sluggish first-half display in the 3-1 win over Senegal at the World Cup may have offered hope to those on the fringes of Didier Deschamps' starting lineup, with defender Malo Gusto making clear he intends to push for a place in the team.

Malo Gusto acknowledged that Jules Kounde remained the first choice right back but said competition was fierce throughout the squad.

"We know we have a squad of very high quality and competition is important," Gusto told reporters on Thursday.

"I know Jules starts. I came here to play, that's why I'm here. The coach makes his choices. I'll be ready whatever happens and I'll give everything for the shirt whenever I'm on the pitch."

The Chelsea defender said he had not yet discussed his role with Deschamps but insisted his focus was on being prepared when called upon.

"Honestly, I haven't spoken to the coach yet. My role is mainly to be ready. I didn't start the first match, so I have to stay focused and I know that when the coach puts me on the pitch, I'll give everything and I'll make sure I show that I can play and that I can be in the starting 11," Gusto said.

The 23-year-old added that simply being selected for a World Cup squad was not enough to satisfy him.

"My mindset is that I'm in the squad and I want to play," he said. "As a player, you want to take part. These are the competitions that drive me."

France take on Iraq in Philadelphia in Group I on Monday.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)