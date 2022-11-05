Gutsy Black Ferns narrow the gap but England another step up - Smith

AUCKLAND : New Zealand coach Wayne Smith hailed the heart displayed by his Black Ferns side in their victory over France in the women's World Cup semi-finals on Saturday but said next week's final against England would be another step up.

France flyhalf Caroline Drouin missed a last-gasp penalty as defending champions New Zealand prevailed 25-24 in an Eden Park thriller to set up a blockbuster final against tournament favourites England.

Smith came on board in April after New Zealand had been badly mauled twice by both France and England in their end-of-year tour of Europe last season and felt the progress the Black Ferns had made since had been evident on Saturday.

"We knew that both France and England had been miles ahead of us. We've made up a bit of ground, whether we can make up some more ground over six days, I'm sure we can," the former All Blacks assistant coach told reporters.

"Look, I don't really know what it will look like, just proud to be in there and I know one thing about our girls, they've got heart, and will give it a crack.

"I think this is going to be another step up again, a challenge, not too sure yet I'm still thinking about this one."

The French players were reluctant to blame Drouin for the missed penalty which would have sent them through to a first World Cup final.

"We were 50-50 today. They won, congratulations to them because they played a very good game," said number eight Romane Menager, who scored two of France's tries.

"We could have given ourselves more of a chance by being a bit cleaner, by being less penalised today. We were maybe a bit too ill-disciplined for a semi-final and we got punished for that."

Menager said the French would pick themselves up and give their all against Canada in the third-fourth place playoff next weekend, when they will look to win the bronze medal for the seventh time in nine World Cups.

"We have to remember the positives. We have a big group of girls with big hearts. And it's a young group too. We have to keep going and keep having a heart like that and it will pay off," she added.

"There's still a third place to go and I think this group deserves to finish well."