Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gutsy Palace earn stunning 2-0 win over Man City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gutsy Palace earn stunning 2-0 win over Man City

Gutsy Palace earn stunning 2-0 win over Man City

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2021 General view during the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

31 Oct 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England: Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored a goal each to stun champions Manchester City with a 2-0 win in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Oct 30).

Palace took the lead in the sixth minute when Zaha's scuffed left-footed shot found its way past Ederson after Aymeric Laporte had been caught in possession by Gallagher.

The visitors pressed furiously in the opening exchanges as City's midfield were allowed little time on the ball, leading to a number of stray passes and few clear chances in front of goal.

Laporte's dismal afternoon came to a premature end in first-half stoppage time when he was shown a straight red card for bringing down Zaha and denying the Ivory Coast international a goal-scoring opportunity.

City, however, found their stride after the break and Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the net on the hour-mark, only for it to be chalked off after Phil Foden was found to have been offside in the build-up.

Manager Pep Guardiola threw on Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling in the search for an equaliser, but Gallagher put the game beyond doubt in the 88th minute with an excellent finish following a swift Palace counter-attack.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us