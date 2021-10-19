Biles' absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave

KITAKYUSHU: Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping to make a name for themselves in her absence.

Biles is currently performing in Gold Across America, a razzle-dazzle gymnastics stage show also featuring her Tokyo Olympics teammates Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum.

Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee has also skipped the world championships to appear on TV show Dancing With The Stars.

But their absence has given two up-and-coming Americans a chance to stake their claim of becoming gymnastics' next leading lights.

Eighteen-year-old Leanne Wong finished second in qualifying behind Russia's all-around Olympic bronze-medallist Angelina Melnikova, while 17-year-old Kayla DiCello was third.

DiCello, the 2019 junior world vault champion, said Biles was "a really big inspiration" for her.

"She's so amazing and she does so many cool things that a lot of people won't try," DiCello said.

"I just think she's awesome."