Gymnastics-Biles back at US camp after long hiatus

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles is back with the United States national team for a training camp, the 26-year-old said on social media on Sunday, after announcing her return to competition last month.

The five-times all-around world champion will compete at the U.S. Classic in Chicago next month, having been out of action for the past two years following her withdrawal from several events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing a need to protect her mental health.

She won bronze on the balance beam and silver in the team competition in Tokyo, on top of the four golds she collected in 2016 at the Rio Games.

Biles was all smiles in a post on Instagram, posing for a picture with team mate Zoe Miller with the caption "back at camp."

The camp at Stars Gymnastics in Katy, Texas, reportedly runs through July 12.

She is expected to take part in the single-day U.S. Classic event on Aug. 5.