Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships, eyes eighth title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships, eyes eighth title

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships, eyes eighth title
August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships, eyes eighth title
August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships, eyes eighth title
August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles performs on the floor exercise during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships, eyes eighth title
August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles performs on the floor exercise during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at US Championships, eyes eighth title
August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles warms up on the vault during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
26 Aug 2023 10:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Simone Biles delivered a stunning performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, on Friday to take the lead with 59.300 points and stay on course for a record eighth national title.

Biles' impressive Yurchenko double pike, a vault so difficult that it has never been performed by another female gymnast, was the highlight of her night as she led Shilese Jones by 2.55 points overall.

The four-time Olympic champion posted the highest scores in three of the four apparatus - vault (15.700), floor (14.800) and beam (14.450). Her 14.350 on the uneven bars was third behind Jones (14.900) and Skye Blakeley (14.400).

Biles, 26, can become the first gymnast to win eight all-round U.S. titles and the oldest woman to win the championships if she can back up her dazzling display when the competition concludes on Sunday.

She made a triumphant return to competition earlier this month after two years away from the sport and thrilled a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic in suburban Chicago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.