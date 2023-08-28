Logo
Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles wins record eighth all-around national title
Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles wins record eighth all-around national title

August 27, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles practices her routine during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

28 Aug 2023 09:20AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2023 09:30AM)
Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on Sunday with another stunning display of power and precision.

Biles, who in 2021 had matched Alfred Jochim's record of seven titles, is making her comeback after pulling out of multiple events at the Tokyo Games due to the "twisties", a temporary loss of spatial awareness in mid-air.

Jochim won his seventh title in 1933.

Biles entered the second day of the championships with a commanding 2.55 point lead and increased it further when she scored a 14.850 on vault.

A solid and speedy performance on the uneven bars garnered a 14.050, her balance beam routine, which was sharper than on the opening day of the competition, earned her a 14.850.

The 26-year-old finished with her strongest event, the floor exercise, scoring a 15.400 as the sold-out crowd at SAP Center leapt to their feet.

She finished the two-day competition with a total score of 118.45.

Source: Reuters

