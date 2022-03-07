Logo
Gymnastics: Russian Kuliak faces disciplinary action for 'shocking' behaviour
Russian Olympic Committee's rhythmic gymnastics' team performs during the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

07 Mar 2022 10:48AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:54AM)
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his "shocking behaviour" in displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event.

The 20-year-old finished third in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha over the weekend and displayed the letter "Z" on the front of his outfit as he stood on the podium next to Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, who won the gold.

Russian forces have used the letter Z as an identifying symbol on their vehicles in Ukraine following Moscow's invasion of its neighbour. Some supporters of the invasion have also been displaying the symbol.

"The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against ... Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup," the FIG said in a statement.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Belarus has been a key staging area for Russian forces.

The FIG has already cancelled all of its events in Russia and Belarus adding that it would not allocate other events to the two countries until further notice.

"The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on Mar 4. From Mar 7, 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions," it added.

Source: Reuters/fh

