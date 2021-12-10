Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour

Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles attends the 6th annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

10 Dec 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 03:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles earned Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" honour, the publication said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old gymnast traveled to the Tokyo Games this year with the intent of rewriting the recordbooks but instead brought about a groundbreaking, global conversation around athletes' mental well-being.

She dropped out of the opening event in Tokyo, citing concerns for her mental health and a case of the "twisties," a frightening and dangerous form of mental disorientation while completing one of her gravity-defying feats.

She later returned to the competition, winning a bronze medal on the balance beam after earning the support of her fellow athletes in gymnastics and beyond.

"It showed us that we are more than the sport, that we are human beings who also can have days that are hard," her teammate, Sunisa Lee, told Time. "It really humanized us."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us