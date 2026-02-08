Gyokeres double as Arsenal outclass Sunderland to extend lead to nine points

LONDON, Feb 7 : Arsenal sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland on the back of a Viktor Gyokeres double to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table to nine points on Saturday, turning up the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their trip to Liverpool.

Sunderland's well-drilled defence frustrated Arsenal for the majority of the first half until Martin Zubimendi's low drive from outside the box crept inside the near post to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.

After a nervy start to the second half, Arsenal's sustained pressure paid off as they won the ball back high up the pitch and substitute Gyokeres swept home following a well-worked move six minutes after coming on to make it 2-0.

Sunderland had picked up 16 points from losing positions this season but there was no comeback this time as Gyokeres finished off a counter-attack in added time to seal the three points that dropped the visitors to ninth in the standings.