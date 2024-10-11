Haaland becomes Norway's top scorer in 3-0 win over Slovenia

OSLO : Norway striker Erling Haaland wrote more footballing history on Thursday, scoring twice in a 3-0 Nations League win over Slovenia to become his country's leading international scorer with 34 goals.

Haaland drilled home the opener in the seventh minute to go level with Joergen Juve, the last of whose 33 international goals came against an Austrian amateur international side in 1934, and in the 62nd minute he eclipsed that mark with a trademark left-foot finish.

Haaland could have broken the record early in the second half but he flashed a header high over the bar, and fellow forward Alexander Sorloth made it 2-0 to Norway before his 24-year-old strike partner netted his 34th goal in 36 internationals, nine fewer than Juve.

Norway, who have not qualified for the finals of a major tournament since Euro 2000, top Group 3 on seven points, three ahead of Austria and Slovenia, with Kazakhstan bottom on one point.