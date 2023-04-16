Haaland continues to set records in Manchester City win over Leicester

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland continued his jaw-dropping assault on the Premier League on Saturday (Apr 15) as he netted a first-half brace to equal Mo Salah's single-season goal-scoring record in Manchester City's 3-1 victory over beleaguered Leicester City.

Haaland increased his haul to 32 goals to tie Salah's mark for a 38-game season - and the 22-year-old Norwegian scoring machine has eight games still to play.

Only four days earlier, Haaland had become the first player in English football to score 45 goals in a season in all competitions during City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

On Saturday, that record tally increased to 47 goals.

Pep Guardiola sat out his star striker for the second half at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, giving him some rest before the second leg of their Champions League showdown with Bayern.

Guardiola's side, who are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, trail leaders Arsenal by three points in the race for the Premier League title that appears to be heading for a pulsating conclusion. Arsenal play West Ham on Sunday.

"I think we are very happy with three more points. Three more points closer to Arsenal and we are chasing them," Manchester midfielder Kalvin Phillips told BBC.

"Our standards slipped a little towards the end, there were a few mistakes and we had a couple of substitutions. Overall we are happy with the first 60 minutes or so."