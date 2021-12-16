Logo
Haaland double sends Dortmund 3-0 past Fuerth
Haaland double sends Dortmund 3-0 past Fuerth

Haaland double sends Dortmund 3-0 past Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - December 15, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Haaland double sends Dortmund 3-0 past Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - December 15, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland scores their second goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Haaland double sends Dortmund 3-0 past Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fuerth - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - December 15, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus in action with Greuther Fuerth's Max Christiansen REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
16 Dec 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 05:33AM)
DORTMUND, Germany : Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scored once in either half to steer his team to a 3-0 victory over bottom club Greuther Fuerth on Wednesday and cut the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to six points.

The Norwegian opened his account in the 33rd minute and then grabbed his 53rd league goal in 53 Bundesliga matches in the 82nd with a powerful header.

Dutchman Donyell Malen added a third with a smart finish at the far post in the 89th for his fifth goal in six games in all competitions.

Dortmund are in second place on 34 points.

Fuerth, who earned their first win of the season last week, kept the hosts at bay for about 25 minutes before a superb Haaland no-look pass found Thorgan Hazard whose one-touch finish went in but was ruled offside.

Haaland scored a little later with his well-struck penalty following a hand ball and could have added another minutes later but could not direct the ball into the net from eight metres.

Fuerth almost scored with a sucker punch in the 38th but Cedric Itten's shot sailed just wide.

Haaland made sure of the three points, powering in a header from a Julian Brand free kick eight minutes from the end for his 13th league goal of the campaign before Malen's last-minute goal.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

