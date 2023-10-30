Haaland double leads City to 3-0 win over United in Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in Sunday's heated Premier League derby.

Pep Guardiola's treble winners are third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. United, whose defeat was their first in four games in all competitions, are eighth with 15 points.

United have lost six of the last eight matches against their local rivals, including a 2-1 FA Cup final defeat in City's treble campaign last term to match United's 1999 achievement.

"Amazing. A fantastic win and the game was incredible and the team, everything," said Haaland.

"It is definitely one of the best wins," added midfielder Bernardo Silva. "To win 3-0 away with this crowd, I think it is definitely one of the best performances."

Haaland, whose 11 league goals this season equals United's total goal output, converted a penalty in the 26th minute when VAR showed Rasmus Hojlund had pulled down Rodri at a free kick.

The Norway striker calmly slotted the spot kick into the bottom right corner with what was remarkably City's first penalty awarded in 27 Premier League trips to Old Trafford.

City, who had lost their previous two league games on the road, dominated shell-shocked United in the second half.

Their bulldozer of a forward netted again shortly after halftime when Bernardo Silva overlapped and then dinked a pass to the back post that a rising Haaland headed home.

Phil Foden added the third from close range in the 80th after goalkeeper Andre Onana pushed away a shot from Rodri that landed at the feet of Haaland for an easy cross to Foden. The goal sent many frustrated United fans to the exits early.

"The first half we played very good, we defended very well," said United manager Erik ten Hag. "We had good breaks, good opportunities but we could have taken more benefit. Then the penalty changes the game."

Hojlund had a terrific chance to make amends for his costly foul in a first-half breakaway but the 20-year-old was jostled off the ball. United midfielder Scott McTominay's shot late in the first half was then punched over the bar by Ederson.

But City had numerous near misses of their own, including a header by Haaland that Onana saved just before the interval.

City crushed Erik ten Hag's visiting United side 6-3 at home last season but lost 2-1 at Old Trafford so Guardiola will be delighted that they came away with all three points this time.