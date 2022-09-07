Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Haaland at the double as Man City hit four in Sevilla
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Haaland at the double as Man City hit four in Sevilla

Haaland at the double as Man City hit four in Sevilla
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Manchester City - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - September 6, 2022 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland in action with Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Haaland at the double as Man City hit four in Sevilla
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Manchester City - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - September 6, 2022 Manchester City's Ruben Dias celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Manuel Akanji REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Haaland at the double as Man City hit four in Sevilla
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Manchester City - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - September 6, 2022 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
07 Sep 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 05:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEVILLE, Spain : Erling Haaland continued his free-scoring start to life at Manchester City with two more goals in a 4-0 win over Sevilla in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.

The Norwegian has now scored 12 goals in seven competitive games for City since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund during the close-season.

The blond striker put City ahead in the 20th minute, stretching to reach a cross from Kevin De Bruyne and place it past Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou.

Phil Foden made it 2-0 after the break, jinking and turning to create space on the edge of the box before placing the ball into the bottom corner.

Haaland then made sure of a comfortable victory, pouncing to tap-in after Bounou had pushed out a low drive from the impressive Foden and then defender Ruben Dias added the fourth in stoppage time, turning in a low cross from Joao Cancelo.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.