Logo
Logo

Sport

Haaland double as Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Haaland double as Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Haaland double as Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Endrick looks dejected after Norway's Erling Haaland scores their second goal REUTERS/Mike Segar
Haaland double as Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Endrick looks dejected after Norway's Erling Haaland scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
06 Jul 2026 06:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 5 : Erling Haaland scored twice late in the second half as Norway stunned five-times champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

• Haaland headed in Andreas Schjelderup's cross after 79 minutes to break the deadlock.

• Haaland struck again in the 90th minute, firing in a low shot from Schjelderup's pass after the substitute won possession.

• Haaland moved to seven goals at the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Neymar scored a penalty deep in added time, but Brazil could not prevent a last-16 exit.

• Bruno Guimaraes missed a 13th-minute spot-kick for Brazil after VAR ruled Kristoffer Ajer had fouled Matheus Cunha.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement