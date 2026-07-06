Haaland double as Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 5 : Erling Haaland scored twice late in the second half as Norway stunned five-times champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

• Haaland headed in Andreas Schjelderup's cross after 79 minutes to break the deadlock.

• Haaland struck again in the 90th minute, firing in a low shot from Schjelderup's pass after the substitute won possession.

• Haaland moved to seven goals at the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

• Neymar scored a penalty deep in added time, but Brazil could not prevent a last-16 exit.

• Bruno Guimaraes missed a 13th-minute spot-kick for Brazil after VAR ruled Kristoffer Ajer had fouled Matheus Cunha.