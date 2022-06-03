Logo
Haaland fires Norway to Nations League win over Serbia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Serbia v Norway - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - June 2, 2022
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Serbia v Norway - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - June 2, 2022 Norway's Erling Haaland in action with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Serbia v Norway - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - June 2, 2022 Norway's Erling Haaland after the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Serbia v Norway - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - June 2, 2022 Norway's Erling Haaland in action REUTERS/Marko Djurica
03 Jun 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 05:15AM)
BELGRADE: Striker Erling Haaland's superb first-half volley gave Norway a surprising 1-0 win away to Serbia as they got their Nations League Group B4 campaign underway on Thursday, but they needed goalkeeping heroics from Orjan Nyland to secure the win.

The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute as Martin Odegaard sliced open the defence with a beautiful pass to Marcus Pedersen who crossed for Haaland to deftly volley home from close range with the only shot on target in the first half.

Serbia dominated possession and put the Norwegian defence under tremendous pressure in the second half, but Nyland pulled off a string of fine saves to keep his clean sheet intact and secure the three points for his team.

Serbia host Slovenia on Sunday, while Norway take on Scandinavian rivals and group leaders Sweden in Stockholm.

Source: Reuters

