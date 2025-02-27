Haaland goal at Tottenham sends Man City fourth

LONDON :Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the second player to score at least 20 goals in each of his first three Premier League seasons as the champions beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Wednesday to return to the top four.

Haaland, back after missing Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool because of injury, turned in Jeremy Doku's low cross in the 12th minute and it proved decisive.

The Norwegian could have added to his tally as City dominated the opening period with home keeper Guglielmo Vicario making good saves from him and Doku and Savinho putting a great chance over the crossbar.

Haaland also had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside after City had weathered a Tottenham siege.

City's first-half profligacy should have cost them as the hosts dominated the second period with Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel squandering glorious chances and Son Heung-min denied by City keeper Ederson after coming off the bench.

After Haaland's late effort was disallowed, Tottenham almost snatched a point when Pape Matar Sarr headed over the crossbar.

City avoided a third defeat of the season against Tottenham and moved fourth on 47 points from 27 games.

But it was another very mixed bag of a display by Pep Guardiola's side who were hanging on throughout the second half after completely bossing the first.

In the end, however, the night was all about Haaland.

He was involved in the flowing City move that led to his goal, helping the ball out to Doku before popping up in front of goal to tuck an easy finish past Vicario.

The only other player to score 20 plus goals in his first three Premier League campaigns is Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United from 2001-02 to 2003-04.

Tottenham fielded their second-youngest starting side in the Premier League with Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Djed Spence all starting on the bench as manager Ange Postecoglou perhaps had one eye on next week's Europa League last-16 tie.

After three successive league victories eased the pressure on Postecoglou, Tottenham will count themselves unlucky not to have caused City more pain.

They stayed 13th in the table with 33 points.