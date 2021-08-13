Haaland, Mbappe, Lewandowksi on Champions League awards shortlist

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowksi have made UEFA's shortlist for the best men's forward in the Champions League last season, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Norway international Haaland led the scoring charts last season with 10 goals in Dortmund's run to the quarter-finals, two more than French World Cup-winner Mbappe.

Poland's Lewandowksi, the winner of last season's award in the category, had five goals.

Champions Chelsea, who won the trophy by beating Manchester City in the final, dominated the shortlists in other positions with a total of five players.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger joined City's Ruben Dias as contenders for the best defender award. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante were shortlisted for the best midfielder award along with City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, City's Ederson and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy were in line to win the prize for best goalkeeper.

The winners will be announced on Aug. 26 during the 2021-22 Champions League group stage draw which takes place in Istanbul.

The nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from last season's Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.

UEFA said it would announce awards for the best women's players in last season's competition on the same day.

First-time champions Barcelona had eight players shortlisted overall and the best women's forward is sure to be from their team as Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens were nominated.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)