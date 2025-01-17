Haaland seeks legacy at City with new 10-year contract until 2034

:Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2034, the Premier League side said on Friday as the Norwegian striker seeks the opportunity to build a legacy with the English champions.

Haaland's contract was set to expire in June 2027 but the 24-year-old, winner of the league's Golden Boot for most goals scored in the last two seasons, committed to the club until the age of 34.

The Norwegian, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has netted 111 goals in 126 matches for City, winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in his debut season under manager Pep Guardiola.

"I am super proud and happy, and I am looking forward to staying here for a long time," Haaland said in a statement, describing it as "an easy decision".

"Now I can fully focus on getting better because I am going to stay here for such a long time."

Haaland broke records in his first season in England, netting 36 goals in his debut Premier League campaign and 52 in all competitions.

He scored 27 league goals last season as City won a fourth consecutive Premier League title, while he has bagged 16 so far this season.

With 79 league goals in just 87 appearances, Haaland is well placed to challenge Alan Shearer's mark of 260 Premier League goals - a record that has stood since the England striker retired in 2006.

The hearing into City's alleged breaches of Premier League rules has also not deterred Haaland from signing a new deal.

City are expected to find out the verdict this year following their alleged violations of the League's financial regulations which could result in huge fines, points deductions, being stripped of their titles or even being demoted. City have always denied any wrongdoing.

With Guardiola also signing a contract extension until 2027, Haaland is hoping to develop under the Spaniard who has led City to 18 trophies since he took charge in 2016.

"I have improved a lot. It is so nice to work with him. Not only because he is the best, but he is also the most hard-working person I have ever seen," Haaland said.

"It is hard and it is tough because he demands a lot, but that is what I want."