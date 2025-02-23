Haaland sidelined for City game against Liverpool with knee injury

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City's leading scorer Erling Haaland was not named to Pep Guardiola's team for Sunday's match against Premier League leading Liverpool as he recovers from a knee injury.

Haaland, who has 19 league goals this season and 27 across all competitions, limped off the Etihad Stadium pitch in the second half of City's 4-0 victory over Newcastle on February 15.

He missed the team's second leg of their Champions League playoff against Real Madrid where City were eliminated by a 6-3 aggregate.

Haaland and Newcastle's Alexander Isak are tied for second place in league scoring behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (24 goals).