Haaland signs 10-year contract with Man City until 2034

:Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract with Manchester City which will keep him at the club until 2034, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Haaland's contract was set to expire in June 2027 but the 24-year-old, winner of the league's Golden Boot for most goals scored in the last two seasons, could be set to stay at the club until the age of 34.

The Norwegian, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has netted 111 goals in 126 matches for City, winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in his debut season under manager Pep Guardiola.

"I am super proud and happy, and I am looking forward to staying here for a long time," Haaland said in a statement.

"In the end, speaking with the people I spoke with, the hunger and the support that I have been getting for the last couple of years from the board, from the bosses and from Pep, it was an easy decision. I am delighted.

"Now I can fully focus on getting better because I am going to stay here for such a long time."

Haaland broke records in his first season in England, netting 36 goals in his debut Premier League campaign and 52 in all competitions.

He scored 27 league goals last season as City won a fourth consecutive Premier League title, while he has netted 16 so far this season.