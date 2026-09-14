Haaland strike gives 10-man Man City contentious 1-0 derby win over Man United

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 13 : Erling Haaland scored in the second half to give 10-man Manchester City a 1-0 Premier League win at bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, with the strike initially disallowed for offside before the decision was overturned following a lengthy and contentious VAR review.

The match had burst into life with the sending-off of City's Phil Foden in the 23rd minute for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, yet it was United who ended the encounter feeling hard done by.

Haaland was flagged offside after steering Josko Gvardiol’s cross into the net from a tight angle in the 60th minute, but replays showed that Patrick Dorgu’s outstretched foot had played the Norwegian onside.

The review was prolonged by the involvement of Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position and launched himself at the cross without making contact. The VAR ruled the goal could stand, however, even though Fernandez's attempt appeared to affect Lisandro Martinez’s efforts to cut out the delivery.

The game simmered for the opening period before the sending-off of Foden for kicking Fernandes in the stomach from a prone position. Though the kick lacked power, it made no difference to referee Michael Oliver, who brandished the red card.

Enzo Maresca's side retreated into a compact defensive block, and initially appeared comfortable despite their numerical disadvantage, although they offered little threat going forward.

Marcus Rashford almost gave the home side the lead just before the break when Fernandez conceded a free kick outside the box, but the winger's effort struck the left-hand post.

NO OFFSIDE OFFENCE

United hit the woodwork again six minutes after the restart when Kobbie Mainoo let fly from distance, but the momentum shifted on the hour as Haaland steered Gvardiol’s cross home from a tight angle.

The assistant referee’s flag cut short City’s celebrations, only for VAR to rule that Dorgu had played Haaland onside and that Fernandez’s unsuccessful attempt to reach the ball did not constitute an offside offence.

City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a tremendous save in stoppage time to deny Bryan Mbeumo as City held on for a win that leaves them second in the table on 12 points from four games, behind champions Arsenal on goal difference, while United are 13th with four points from four games.

"It's a kind of new experience to win with 10 men and it's amazing, I have to be honest," Haaland told broadcaster Sky Sports.

"We need fighters in the team, which we have plenty of ... I'm super happy with every single one, and I'm so so proud of everyone ... I think we even became sharper when we became 10 men. That's how we have to play all the time, with 11 men as well."

Haaland admitted he had initially been unsure why the goal was allowed to stand.

"I think there was a flick, so I thought maybe there was someone who flicked it, because I normally don't go offside. So I told Michael Oliver I took it a bit personally that he thought it was offside," he joked.

"But I looked over to Enzo, the gaffer, and he gave me a thumbs up and then I kind of knew that it was a goal, so I prepared myself a bit to celebrate."