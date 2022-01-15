Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Haaland unhappy about pressure from Dortmund to reveal his plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Haaland unhappy about pressure from Dortmund to reveal his plans

Haaland unhappy about pressure from Dortmund to reveal his plans

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his second goal for Dortmund on Friday (Photo: AFP/Ina Fassbender)

15 Jan 2022 09:53PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 09:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Tension is simmering between Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund with the star striker accusing his Bundesliga club of putting pressure on him to make a decision regarding his future.

The 21-year-old has a Dortmund contract until 2024, but a release clause could see the Norwegian leave at the end of this season for around €80 million (US$91 million).

"The last six months, I've chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to press me," Haaland told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay after scoring twice in Friday's 5-1 win over Freiburg.

"All I want to do is play football, but they press me to make a decision about my future, so that means I have to make a decision soon.... now it's time to get things started."

Haaland is reluctant to settle his future with Dortmund now facing important games in quick succession.

"All I want to do is play football, but I can't do that now," added a clearly irritated Haaland.

For weeks, his agent Mino Raiola has been dropping hints that top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are chasing Haaland's signature.

Dortmund have made it clear they want to know where they stand and club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is surprised by Haaland's outburst.

"We are not putting Erling under pressure at all," Watkze told the Funke media group.

"There are currently neither talks nor dates confirmed to talk, that's why I can't understand that."

Watzke says the club "can't wait until May" when the season ends "and Haaland will realise that. As a professional, he has to understand that you talk about the future at some point.

"Erling is a spontaneous person and still a young lad. He's allowed to do that, it's not a problem," Watzke added and stressed he has "a top relationship" with Haaland.

However, the Dortmund boss feels that Haaland should have "a little understanding for our situation".

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us