Sport

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award
Sport

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Manchester City v Sevilla - Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens, Greece - August 16, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after winning the UEFA Super Cup REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File photo

30 Aug 2023 06:37AM
LONDON : Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was voted ahead of team mates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, as well as Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, who is now with Bayern Munich.

Haaland's remarkable performance saw him netting 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions last season, contributing to City's triple victory as they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.

The Norway international also achieved recognition in May, being awarded the titles of Premier League's Player of the Season and Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year.

Saka was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the first time after receiving a nomination for the fourth season in a row.

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly secured the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award after finishing as the top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals.

Chelsea's Lauren James was named as the Young Player of the Year.

Source: Reuters

