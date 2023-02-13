Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Haaland worry for Man City ahead of Arsenal clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Haaland worry for Man City ahead of Arsenal clash

Haaland worry for Man City ahead of Arsenal clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff.

13 Feb 2023 03:35AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 03:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola faces a worrying few days ahead of Wednesday's title battle at Arsenal after Erling Haaland was forced off with an injury on Sunday.

The Norwegian has scored 25 goals in 21 Premier League appearances since arriving in England and created City's second goal for Ilkay Gundogan in the 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa.

But he failed to emerge for the second half and Guardiola sounded less than confident about his chances of playing at Arsenal when City could go top.

"Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable. At 3-0 we don't want to take risks," Guardiola said.

"We'll see and assess in the next days. If he is not ready, we play another one. Hopefully he's ready but we will see."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.