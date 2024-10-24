Haaland wows manager, teammates with acrobatic goal against Sparta Prague

MANCHESTER, England : While Pep Guardiola has become accustomed to the eye-popping feats of his goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland, the Manchester City manager marvelled at Wednesday's stupendous strike, playfully suggesting that Haaland is not human.

The 24-year-old Norwegian scored twice as City thrashed Sparta Prague 5-0 in the Champions League, but it was his first goal - a flying back-heeled volley out of the air - that had social media in a frenzy and left his teammates in awe.

Asked by a visiting reporter if such goals are "normal" for Haaland, Guardiola said: "I would say no. Not for a human being. I would say no."

The goal was more a remarkable physical effort than a thing of beauty, and similar to a karate kick goal he scored against Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

"I just spoke to him if I tried to do that I'd pull my groin," said Phil Foden, who opened the scoring with a goal in the third minute. "I don't know how he did it. I just think it's just his long legs. He's a freak isn't he?"

"What an amazing goal," added Matheus Nunes, who also scored from the penalty spot. "I was speechless after that. When he scored a similar goal against Dortmund I was watching on TV so to see this live it was amazing."

Even visiting manager Lars Friis had high praise for Haaland, who took his tally to 44 Champions League goals in 42 games. He climbed level with Didier Drogba in 16th spot on the all-time scoring list in the European competition, although Drogba took 92 games to reach the mark.

"He's a world class player, maybe the best striker in the world," Friis said.

Guardiola was pleased with the patience Haaland - whose 10 Premier League goals top the scoring table this season - showed amid a swarm of defenders. He narrowly missed firing home with a pair of headers as well.

"I know it's not easy for him, because they defend in the box, no space, three central defenders with him, two holding midfielders close to him ... literally is not a space," Guardiola said. "You know, every cross they are hugging him and pushing, so it's not easy.

"But I spoke many times with him. Be patient. Be patient. Be positive. Erling has this incredible capacity, can touch 15 balls, 20 balls, but have seven, eight chances. So it's unbelievable, this talent that this guy has."

Guardiola did not actually see the goal live, saying a player was blocking his view. He turned to his bench to ask who scored, and how.

"I saw it on TV, but I didn't see it in the moment," the manager said.

Haaland's acrobatics had social media abuzz. One fan posted on X: "Haaland, that's one of the most ridiculous finishes I've seen in my life."

John Stones also scored for City, who climbed to third in Europe's elite club competition with seven points after three games.