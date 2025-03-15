Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Haas rookie Bearman's troubles continue at Australian Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Haas rookie Bearman's troubles continue at Australian Grand Prix

Haas rookie Bearman's troubles continue at Australian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Practice - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 14, 2025 Haas' Oliver Bearman during practice REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Haas rookie Bearman's troubles continue at Australian Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 13, 2025 Haas' Oliver Bearman at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit ahead of the Australian Grand Prix REUTERS/Mark Peterson/File Photo
15 Mar 2025 10:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Haas driver Oliver Bearman triggered a second red flag in two days at the Australian Grand Prix as he spun off the Albert Park circuit just three minutes into the final free-practice session on Saturday.

The 19-year-old rookie lost control after veering into grass entering turn 11 and ended up stuck in gravel, forcing a halt to the session and a crane to be put to work to lift his car out.

It came a day after a heavy crash into a wall when exiting turn 10 during first practice on Friday, which also brought out the red flag.

Bearman was unable to practise in the second session on Friday while his team scrambled to make repairs on his car.

The Briton is one of six drivers opening an F1 season for the first time in Australia.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement