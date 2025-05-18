Haas seek clarification from FIA on Bearman's qualifying lap

IMOLA, Italy :Haas have asked Formula One's governing body for written clarification of a decision that consigned Oliver Bearman to last place on the starting grid for Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Bearman would have made the second phase of qualifying but had his fastest lap deleted when he crossed the line a fraction after the session was stopped due to Franco Colapinto's heavy crash.

The British rookie qualified 19th as a result, that turning out to be the last place on the grid after Red Bull rebuilt Yuki Tsunoda's crashed car and were obliged to start the Japanese driver from the pit lane.

Haas said they had sought clarification after discussions with the FIA on Saturday night.

"We similarly asked what measures the FIA/Race Control can put in place moving forward to ensure that this situation is avoided in the future to the benefit of F1," the team added.

The FIA said Bearman crossed the line 3.3 seconds after the red flag signal was shown but the driver said he had not seen a light.

"We get the red light on our dash. That for me didn't happen until quite a way after I crossed the line," he said.

"Watching the outboard video, it was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line. So, I believe it's totally unfair to have (it) deleted.

"I feel like once they make a decision, even if it's wrong - even if it's clearly wrong - they're not going to turn back on it. And that seems a bit harsh."