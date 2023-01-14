Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Haas's Magnussen to have hand surgery ahead of F1 season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Haas's Magnussen to have hand surgery ahead of F1 season

Haas's Magnussen to have hand surgery ahead of F1 season

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 17, 2022 Haas' Kevin Magnussen arrives ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

14 Jan 2023 12:38AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 12:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Haas expect Kevin Magnussen to be fully fit for Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain next month after the Dane revealed on Friday he would have to rest for some weeks due to hand surgery.

Magnussen said in a statement on social media that the surgery was unexpected and he was likely to miss the Daytona 24 Hours sportscar race on Jan 28.

"I had a sore wrist so I went to the doctor to have it looked at and they found a cyst that needs to be removed now so I can be ready for the F1 season," he said.

"It’s a harmless procedure, but I probably need to rest for a couple of weeks afterwards."

Haas said the surgery was to Magnussen's left hand and he had kept them fully informed.

"The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month," they added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.