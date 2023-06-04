Logo
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 16, 2023 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

04 Jun 2023 06:28AM
Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 44 years to reach the last 16 of the French Open with a 5-7 6-4 7-5 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The 14th seed received plenty of vocal support from the stands as she emulated the 1978 and 1979 feat of Patricia Medrado.

"There are many Brazilians here, I am very happy and grateful for the support, it is very special to be able to represent you all," Haddad Maia said.

The 27-year-old broke into the Top 20 last year after winning back-to-back titles on grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, and reaching her first WTA 1000 final in Toronto.

Haddad Maia will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round on Monday.

Source: Reuters

