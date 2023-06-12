Logo
Haddad Maia first Brazilian to reach WTA top 10
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2023 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia reacts during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2023 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
12 Jun 2023 07:18PM
LONDON : Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings on Monday following her dream run to the semi-finals of the French Open.

The 27-yaer-old beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the last eight in Paris to become the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

She was eventually beaten by eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Haddad Maia will take a ranking of 10 into the grasscourt season in which she impressed last year and will feature in this week's Nottingham Open as build-up to Wimbledon begins.

Source: Reuters

