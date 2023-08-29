Logo
Haddad Maia knocks out former champion Stephens in US Open first round
Sport

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 28, 2023 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 28, 2023 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
29 Aug 2023 04:53AM
NEW YORK : Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia proved she was no pushover even when her back was up against a wall as she battled past 2017 champion Sloane Stephens with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Roland Garros semi-finalist Haddad Maia saved 11 of 15 break points across the match as the American suffered yet another early Grand Slam exit.

While Stephens was left to reflect on a miserable year at the majors, where her best showing was a fourth round appearance at Roland Garros, Haddad Maia set up a meeting with Stephens' compatriot Taylor Townsend.

After levelling the contest to one set all, Stephens could not absorb the Brazilian's firepower in the third set, where Haddad Maia sent over 20 winners.

"I was expecting a big battle," Haddad Maia said. "I knew that I had to work very hard and try to focus on my game."

Source: Reuters

