Hadjar replaces Tsunoda in Red Bull's 2026 lineup
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 27, 2025 RB's Isack Hadjar arrives ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

02 Dec 2025 11:15PM
ABU DHABI, Dec 2 : Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate next season with Arvid Lindblad joining Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, the Formula One teams announced on Tuesday.

Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has made a big impression in his debut season with sister team Racing Bulls including taking his first podium with third place in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

British-born Lindblad, who also has Swedish nationality and Indian heritage through his mother, moves up from Formula Two to partner New Zealander Lawson and will be the sole rookie on the 2026 grid.

Tsunoda's departure leaves Formula One without a Japanese driver on the starting grid. Red Bull said he will remain in the team as reserve.

Source: Reuters
