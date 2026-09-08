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Hadjar still out for Spanish Grand Prix, Lawson stands in again
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Hadjar still out for Spanish Grand Prix, Lawson stands in again

Hadjar still out for Spanish Grand Prix, Lawson stands in again
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 18, 2026 Red Bull's Isack Hadjar arrives ahead of practice and qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Hadjar still out for Spanish Grand Prix, Lawson stands in again
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 5, 2026 Red Bull's Liam Lawson during qualifying REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Hadjar still out for Spanish Grand Prix, Lawson stands in again
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 3, 2026 RB's Liam Lawson during the press conference REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
08 Sep 2026 01:30AM
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Sept 7 : Injured French driver Isack Hadjar will miss his third Formula One race in a row this weekend with Liam Lawson again standing in at Red Bull for the Spanish Grand Prix and Yuki Tsunoda continuing as the New Zealander's replacement at Racing Bulls.

Both teams issued statements on Monday, the day after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Hadjar missed that race and the Dutch Grand Prix before it after he suffered a wrist injury while training last month.

"The decision has been taken as Isack's recovery continues to progress positively," said Red Bull, who had four-time world champion Max Verstappen finish third at Monza.

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"While he is not yet ready to return to the cockpit, he will be in Madrid supporting the team."

Tsunoda has stepped up from his role as reserve driver and the Japanese will partner British rookie Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls.

The Madring is making its Formula One debut this weekend as the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix, previously hosted by Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya. 

Source: Reuters
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