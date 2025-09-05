Hadjar wants to keep broken trophy despite gifts of glue

MONZA, Italy :Isack Hadjar says he has more glue than he could possibly need and just wants to be reunited with the ceramic Dutch Grand Prix trophy he won, and then broke, after finishing third at Zandvoort last weekend.

The Racing Bulls driver, who will be getting a replacement copy of his first Formula One trophy, literally has sticking power.

"(I've) been given glue by so many people, you can't imagine. I could glue the whole paddock right now," the 20-year-old told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix.

"Honestly, I don’t even know where my trophy is, my broken trophy," said the Frenchman. "The team is taking care of it, I guess. I left it in good hands, both parts.

"I’ll get a new one, I know that, but I want my broken one... we don’t care about the new one because it’s not part of the Grand Prix history."

Hadjar's podium was gifted to him by the retirement of McLaren's Lando Norris from second place but also well-deserved after he qualified fourth.

Already acclaimed by many as the rookie of the year, Hadjar broke the handcrafted Royal Delft trophy when he posed for a team photograph last Sunday and placed it on the ground. When he picked it up again it split in two.

Hadjar is unlikely to need any glue if he gets back on the podium at Monza on Sunday - the trophies to be handed out there are crafted from aluminium.