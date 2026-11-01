Hadjar warned after Mexican paddock incident with F1 guest

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 : Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar was given a formal warning on Saturday after he pushed away a Formula One guest in the Mexico City Grand Prix paddock.

• The Frenchman was hurrying to first practice on Friday but stopped to have a photograph with a young fan when he was approached by a man in what stewards, who summoned Hadjar to a hearing, said was an "aggressive manner".

• "One security person was walking behind him and was unable to intervene and prevent what was tantamount to an invasion of the driver's private space," the stewards said.

• "The driver initially resisted the move by placing his hand on the waist of the guest, holding him at bay, then the driver pushed him aside with his open right hand."

• The stewards said Hadjar was in breach of the regulations but considered various factors in mitigation, including that the action was uninvited and aggressive, that the driver did not have sufficient security and that others had experienced issues in moving through the paddock.