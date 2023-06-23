Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats

Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group J - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Luxembourg - Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina - June 20, 2023 Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Faruk Hadzibegic talks to Amar Dedic REUTERS/Amel Emric/File Photo

23 Jun 2023 08:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SARAJEVO : Bosnia coach Faruk Hadzibegic has left the job after successive defeats in their recent Euro 2024 qualifying matches, the country's football association (NFSBIH) said on Friday.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina national team's incumbent head coach Faruk Hadzibegic will not perform this job in the future," NFSBIH said in a statement.

Former Yugoslavia player Hadzibegic, who also briefly managed Bosnia in 1999, took the job in January.

Bosnia lost three of their four matches after Hadzibegic was appointed, with his stint finishing with a 3-0 defeat to Portugal last weekend and a 2-0 home loss to Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Hadzibegic, 65, also coached Montenegro's national team and clubs including Sochaux, Real Betis, Troyes, Dijon, Bastia and Valenciennes.

Bosnia are fourth in European Championship qualifying Group J after three defeats from four matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.