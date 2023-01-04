Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hadzibegic returns as Bosnia coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hadzibegic returns as Bosnia coach

Hadzibegic returns as Bosnia coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group I - Montenegro v Cyprus - Stadion Pod Goricom, Podgorica, Montenegro - November 17, 2020 Montenegro coach Faruk Hadzibegic reacts REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

04 Jan 2023 09:44PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 09:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SARAJEVO : Bosnia's Football Association (NFSBIH) on Wednesday named former Yugoslavia player and manager Faruk Hadzibegic as head coach of the national team.

Hadzibegic, who briefly managed Bosnia in 1999 and will replace Bulgarian Ivaylo Petev whose two-year contract was about to expire, will lead Bosnia's bid to qualify for the 2024 European Championship.

"We have the faith in the coach that he will find with all of us the right model to achieve historic result and get the team to the European championship," NFSBIH president Vico Zeljkovic told a news conference.

Hadzibegic, 65, begun his playing career at his hometown club Sarajevo and went on to play for Real Betis, Sochaux and Toulouse.

He coached Montenegro's national team and clubs including Sochaux, Real Betis, Troyes, Dijon, Bastia and Valenciennes.

"I thought that I will finish my career abroad," Hadzibegic said. "This invitation is a huge responsibility, pleasure and motivation."

Bosnia are in European Championship qualifying Group J along with Portugal, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Liechtenstein,

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.