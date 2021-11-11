Lions player Hafiz Nor issued COVID-19 health risk warning, will not travel to Dubai

SINGAPORE: Singapore men's national football team player Hafiz Nor has received a COVID-19 health risk warning and will not travel to Dubai, where the Lions are currently participating in a training camp.

The forward received the warning on Monday (Nov 8) after he was identified as a household member of a COVID-19 case who is on an isolation order.

"While Hafiz has returned negative test results since, he is currently in self-isolation and adhering to prevailing health risk warning guidelines as part of the precautionary measures," said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday.

People who receive health risk warnings are legally required to self-isolate immediately and take an antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours.

Over a period of seven days, they must test negative on daily ARTs in order to leave their home and resume normal activities.

It was previously announced that Lions captain Hariss Harun would also miss the Dubai training camp after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

FAS said it would continue to ensure that the health and safety of the national team are prioritised as the Lions prepare for the 2020 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup.

The Lions are in Dubai from Nov 8 to Nov 17, where they are playing an international friendly against Kyrgyzstan on Nov 11 and a match against Morocco A' – a side made up of domestic-league players from the North African country – on Nov 16.

Singapore will host the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5 to Jan 1, 2022, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lions' campaign kicks off against Myanmar on the opening day of the tournament.