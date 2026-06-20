Haiti exit World Cup but coach Migne says team proved they belong

PHILADELPHIA, June 19 : Haiti coach Sebastien Migne regretted the first two goals his side conceded in a 3-0 loss to Brazil on Friday that eliminated them from the World Cup but he was proud of their effort.

• "Maybe we were a little bit naive with the first two goals, and after that it's done and set and it gets trickier and trickier by the minute," he said.

• "They (Haiti's players) showed that they deserved to be here at the World Cup," he added. "And, unfortunately, today we played against Brazil and there was too much of a gap. If you want to perform well, everything needs to be aligned, and today we made two mistakes.

• "Unfortunately, yes, we are eliminated. Scotland lost against Morocco, so we won't be able to advance. But it has been 52 years since we took part in the World Cup. It's something that we need to keep in mind. We will respect the fans. I know that the players, I can trust them. Even though we were very disappointed, even though we lost to Brazil.

• "That’s it, they were better than us. We need to learn lessons from that and we need to come back stronger. And five days from now, (we play Morocco) a semi-finalist from the last edition, and we will need to make our fans and our supporters proud."