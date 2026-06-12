Haiti midfielder Pierre out of World Cup with adductor injury

BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 11 : Haiti midfielder Leverton Pierre has been ruled out of the World Cup with an adductor muscle injury, the country's football federation said on Thursday.

"Leverton Pierre will not be able to play in the World Cup after the medical team detected an injury to his right adductor," the Haitian Football Federation said in a statement.

They have called up centre-back Garven Metusala, who plays for the second-tier USL Championship club Colorado Springs Switchbacks, to replace Pierre.

Haiti face Scotland on Saturday in their first Group C match. They also play five-times world champions Brazil as well as Morocco.

Haiti are participating in their second World Cup after an appearance in 1974.