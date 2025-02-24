Logo
Hakimi's double powers leaders PSG to hard-fought 3-2 win at Lyon
Sport

Hakimi's double powers leaders PSG to hard-fought 3-2 win at Lyon
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - February 23, 2025 Olympique Lyonnais' Clinton Mata in action with Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Hakimi's double powers leaders PSG to hard-fought 3-2 win at Lyon
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - February 23, 2025 Olympique Lyonnais' Rayan Cherki in action with Paris St Germain's Lucas Hernandez REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Hakimi's double powers leaders PSG to hard-fought 3-2 win at Lyon
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - February 23, 2025 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi scores their third goal past Olympique Lyonnais' Lucas Perri REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Hakimi's double powers leaders PSG to hard-fought 3-2 win at Lyon
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - February 23, 2025 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Clinton Mata REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Hakimi's double powers leaders PSG to hard-fought 3-2 win at Lyon
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - February 23, 2025 Olympique Lyonnais' Tanner Tessmann in action with Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes REUTERS/Manon Cruz
24 Feb 2025 06:10AM
DECINES-CHARPIEU, France : Paris St Germain extended their lead in Ligue 1 following a 3-2 victory at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, courtesy of Achraf Hakimi's double and a Ousmane Dembele strike in the second half.

PSG, who remain unbeaten in the league, stretched their winning streak in all competitions to eight games while moving on to 59 points, 13 clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who were beaten 3-0 at Auxerre on Saturday.

The champions found their way through a resilient Lyon defence eight minutes after the break when Hakimi slotted a powerful shot into the bottom corner off a fine Bradley Barcola cross.

Ligue 1's top scorer Dembele doubled PSG's lead six minutes later with a great curling shot into the far corner, marking his 17th league goal of the season.

The hosts pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute thanks to a Rayan Cherki goal from inside the six-yard box, but Hakimi thwarted any chance of a comeback by bagging his brace to seal the win just two minutes later.

Lyon kept up the pressure, prompting a couple of impressive saves from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Italian could not prevent Corentin Tolisso's stoppage-time strike, which added late drama to the contest.

Source: Reuters
