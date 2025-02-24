Hakimi's double powers leaders PSG to hard-fought 3-2 win at Lyon

DECINES-CHARPIEU, France : Paris St Germain extended their lead in Ligue 1 following a 3-2 victory at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, courtesy of Achraf Hakimi's double and a Ousmane Dembele strike in the second half.

PSG, who remain unbeaten in the league, stretched their winning streak in all competitions to eight games while moving on to 59 points, 13 clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who were beaten 3-0 at Auxerre on Saturday.

The champions found their way through a resilient Lyon defence eight minutes after the break when Hakimi slotted a powerful shot into the bottom corner off a fine Bradley Barcola cross.

Ligue 1's top scorer Dembele doubled PSG's lead six minutes later with a great curling shot into the far corner, marking his 17th league goal of the season.

The hosts pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute thanks to a Rayan Cherki goal from inside the six-yard box, but Hakimi thwarted any chance of a comeback by bagging his brace to seal the win just two minutes later.

Lyon kept up the pressure, prompting a couple of impressive saves from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Italian could not prevent Corentin Tolisso's stoppage-time strike, which added late drama to the contest.